Carrie Potter has not had to leave her desk to witness how the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a local building boom.
Potter, office manager at Pinetop Custom Homes in McCall, has been fielding an average of two new inquiries per day from people thinking about building a home in Valley County.
“If anything, the pandemic will cause exponential growth in Valley County,” Potter said.
“In a sense, people are running for the hills,” she said. “They have realized the disadvantages and dangers of living in highly populated areas.”
“This has been the busiest construction season I can remember since I started working for the city in 2013,” McCall Building Official John Powell said.
Nov. 12, The Star News
