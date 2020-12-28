Our current positivity rate over the past 30 days is 27.2 percent. Clearwater County is averaging 19 new cases per day and the rate is 217 per 100,000 people. On several days recently Clearwater County has been the county with the highest per-capita rate in Idaho.
COVID in the leading cause of death in November 2020 for Idahoans.
Dec. 16, Clearwater Tribune
