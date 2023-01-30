Regional News standing
Prairie Imperial Bowl in Craigmont will be hosting its annual Beer Tasting fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Advance tickets are $15, which includes six beers and five tastes. Tickets are available at Prairie Imperial Bowl Trestle Brewing Comp., Woody’s or Winchester Kitchen & Bar. Tickets at the door the afternoon of the event are $20.

