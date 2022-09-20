Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The book for the October meeting on Friday, Oct. 14, is ‘The Death of Mrs. Westaway’ by Ruth Ware, which is described as a mystery thriller. The Goodreads website says.

Sept. 18, Lewis County Herald

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments