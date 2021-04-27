The Craigmont Area Chamber recognized the volunteer work of Reuben’s resident Andrew Beck during its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 14.
The Chamber has been giving recognition to people in each of the three communities – Craigmont, Winchester and Reubens – that “go above and beyond to make their communities a better place” to let them know people do notice and appreciate the work they do.
This month the Chamber recognized Andrew Beck who coaches wrestling, serves on the City Council.
April 22, Lewis County Herald
