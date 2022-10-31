Regional News standing
Craigmont Greater Area Chamber of Commerce is creating a business directory to give to newcomers to the community.

If you are interested in becoming a new member and expanding your business potential via networking or would just like to be added to the directory, contact Sheila at 208-553-1629 or email smsgrantservices@gmail.com.

