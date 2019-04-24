CRAIGMONT -- For the 28th year in a row, Craigmont will have its annual citywide yard sale on the first Saturday in May: May 4 this year. There are usually between 20-30 yard sales at various locations around town, and they begin at 8 a.m. In addition to the Lions Club Burger Barn, the American Legion Auxiliary will offer chili and a salad bar, and the Friends of the Library will have pies and other goodies for sale.

