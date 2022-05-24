Crash on Dent Bridge Road photo

A driver from Orofino crashed on Dent Bridge Road on May 16.

 Contributed photo

On May 16 at 1405 (2:05 p.m.) Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a call from a driver who had crashed at mm 5.3 on the Dent Bridge Road. The driver, a 74-year-old old female from Orofino, reported a head injury and wasn't sure how far over the bank she was. The vehicle was located approximately 100 feet down a steep embankment nosed down leaning against a tree. The driver was extracted from the vehicle by the Orofino Fire Department and transported by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital with minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

May 16, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office

