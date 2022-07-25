Regional News standing
Criminal offenses were down in Lewis County last year, and were the second lowest in the past five years, according to statistics recently released through the annual Idaho State Police Crime in Idaho report.

Last year, Lewis County reported a total of 93 offenses, down 5.1% from 2020, and is the second lowest in the past five years, the high being 121 in 2019. Of these offenses, 27 (29.03%) were cleared.

