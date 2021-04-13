Over the past two days, the Idaho State Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office participated in a Criminal Interdiction Emphasis Patrol. The emphasis patrol conducted 65 traffic stops, resulting in 21 felonies, 47 misdemeanors, five DUIs, five warrant arrests, one injury to child, one battery on an officer and two resisting/obstructing charges. This emphasis patrol was organized to make our community safer for those who travel through the area. It should also be noted that there were no crashes reported in the area during the emphasis patrol.
April 9, Idaho State Police
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.