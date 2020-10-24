The Lewis Clark Valley has been welcoming riverboat cruise traffic for several decades. In recent years there has been an uptick in the number of cruise vessels with additional growth expected in the future. The Ports of Clarkston and Lewiston, with support from local stakeholder organizations, contracted with McDowell Group to conduct an economic impact analysis of the industry in 2019. The assessment estimates that combined spending by passengers, crew, and cruise lines, the industry spent $3.5 million in the area in 2019; passenger spending accounted for 81 percent of the total. The average, per-passenger spending in the valley is estimated to be $148, with about one-third of their spending attributed to retail. Based on 2019 impacts, cruise-related spending in the Lewis Clark Valley directly supported about 50 jobs during the peak cruise season, resulting in $994,000 in labor income. Impacts of the cruise industry primarily occur in the accommodation, food service, and tour sectors.
Oct. 21, Port of Lewiston
