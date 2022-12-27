Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Crush the Curve Idaho was born in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. For nearly three years, the small nonprofit has operated coronavirus testing and vaccine clinics for the public, schools, employers and long-term care facilities.

Now that COVID-19 tests and vaccines are widely available, the organization has turned its attention to another of Idaho’s public health emergencies: mental health. This week, Crush the Curve unveiled on its website, crushthecurveidaho.com, an interactive, online mental health directory of facilities and clinics that offer psychiatric care, therapy and substance use treatment services.

