Clearwater Valley High School celebrated their Homecoming last weekend, with the football team winning against Lapwai on Friday.

“I think the school spirit has improved a ton since last year,” said CV teacher Vinney Martinez. “No matter what happens tonight everyone is here to support CV.”

