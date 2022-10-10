Regional News standing
Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) in cooperation with the Nez Perce Tribe and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are issuing a public health advisory today for Mann and Winchester lakes located in Nez Perce and Lewis counties respectively due to cyanobacteria, also known as Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs). Residents are urged to use caution when recreating in or near the water.

Recent samples taken by the Nez Perce Tribe Water Resources Division in both lakes show elevated levels of toxins, produced by cyanobacteria, which can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Those with existing liver or kidney damage are most at risk.

