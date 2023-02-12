After four weeks of the 2023 Idaho legislative session, House and Senate leaders are still debating whether and how to change the way the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) votes.
As the debate continues behind the scenes at the Idaho State Capitol, JFAC, which is the Idaho Legislature’s powerful budget committee, hasn’t taken any votes on the dozens of supplemental budget requests pending before the committee.
The debate centers on whether the committee, which is made up of state representatives and senators, should vote as one bloc as it has in the past or if House members and senators should vote separately. Supporters of the rule change say the move could prevent budget bills from dying on the House or Senate floor because more consensus would be reached at the committee level, while opponents of the change say voting separately could create more roadblocks to state budgets by adding an additional vote to get those budgets out of the committee.
Feb. 6, Idaho Capital Sun
