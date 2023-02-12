Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

After four weeks of the 2023 Idaho legislative session, House and Senate leaders are still debating whether and how to change the way the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) votes.

As the debate continues behind the scenes at the Idaho State Capitol, JFAC, which is the Idaho Legislature’s powerful budget committee, hasn’t taken any votes on the dozens of supplemental budget requests pending before the committee.

