On Aug. 18, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Clearwater County Deputies, Rescue 3 and Orofino Ambulance responded to a single vehicle rollover accident at milepost 14 on Grangemont Rd. The vehicle was approximately 30 ft. off the road, sitting on the roof of the car. Jasmine Shelley, 22, was operating a 2015 Jeep Renegade, stated she swerved to miss a deer and lost control. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled at least once before it came to a stop. Shelley and her 4-month-old baby were the only occupants. They were transported to the Clearwater Valley Hospital.
Aug. 18, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.