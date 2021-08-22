Vehicle rollover photo

A 2015 Jeep Renegade had a rollover accident on Aug. 18.

On Aug. 18, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Clearwater County Deputies, Rescue 3 and Orofino Ambulance responded to a single vehicle rollover accident at milepost 14 on Grangemont Rd. The vehicle was approximately 30 ft. off the road, sitting on the roof of the car. Jasmine Shelley, 22, was operating a 2015 Jeep Renegade, stated she swerved to miss a deer and lost control. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled at least once before it came to a stop. Shelley and her 4-month-old baby were the only occupants. They were transported to the Clearwater Valley Hospital.

Aug. 18, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office

