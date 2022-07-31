Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

A mule deer in McCall that acquired a trash can lid as a necklace was safely trapped and freed of its acquisition by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

July 21, The Star-News

