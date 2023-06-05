Dan DeMarco has been named as the interim chief for the Kamiah Fire Rescue (KFR) according to Dan Musgrave, the Kamiah Rural Fire District Chief. KFR operates under a Joint Powers Agreement between the fire district and the City of Kamiah.
DeMarco’s selection follows KFR Chief Bill Arsenault’s resignation on May 17. Jared Silvis, KFR’s Division Chief has also resigned, according to Musgrave.
