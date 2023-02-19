On Feb. 14, around 11:10 p.m., Clearwater County Deputies responded to the area of Freeman Creek for a report of an overdue person. It was discovered 19-year-old Lee Hendren, of Lewiston, was attempting to reach a remote cabin near Freeman Creek Rd. but got lost while en route and his vehicle became stuck in the snow. Hendren was located by deputies and search and rescue members at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 15. Hendren was able to sleep in his vehicle overnight and sustained no injuries.
Feb. 15, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
