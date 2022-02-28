Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) logo

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today announced the award of two planning grants totaling $110,000 to the city of Orofino in Clearwater County.

The city of Orofino was awarded a $65,000 wastewater planning grant and a $45,000 drinking water planning grant to prepare planning studies and environmental reviews that evaluate the current wastewater and drinking water systems and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible cost for the wastewater project is $130,000, and the drinking water project is $90,000. The remaining $110,000 will be funded by the city.

Feb. 22, Idaho State Department of Environmental Quality

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments