BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today announced the award of two planning grants totaling $110,000 to the city of Orofino in Clearwater County.
The city of Orofino was awarded a $65,000 wastewater planning grant and a $45,000 drinking water planning grant to prepare planning studies and environmental reviews that evaluate the current wastewater and drinking water systems and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible cost for the wastewater project is $130,000, and the drinking water project is $90,000. The remaining $110,000 will be funded by the city.
Feb. 22, Idaho State Department of Environmental Quality
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.