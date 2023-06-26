The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $225,000 in drinking water construction assistance to the city of Lewiston, Nez Perce County.
The funding will be used for emergency funding assistance for select demolition of the failed High Reservoir and assessment of the reservoir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.