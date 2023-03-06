Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) recently announced the award of $35,250,951 in construction grants to ten drinking water and wastewater systems.

These construction projects are funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Brad Little directed to DEQ in 2022.

