The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today announced the award of a $1,801,059 low-interest wastewater construction loan to the City of Craigmont in Lewis County.
The funding will be used to install new headworks and a disinfection system; remove biosolids and ammonia; rehabilitate a lagoon; correct infiltration and inflow; and improve the collection system.
