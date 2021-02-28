The Cottonwood City Council met Tuesday, Feb. 9 with the new sewer system discharge permit being a major topic of discussion.
City maintenance supervisor Roy Uhlenkott said it will be a challenge to get everything to come together to be in compliance with the new permit. There is also an issue with the NRCS grant. Uhlenkott said once the State Division of Environmental Quality (DEQ) gives you a limit, you are stuck with it. The stormwater project now in the works could significantly change things and it would be best for the city to put things off but the DEQ doesn’t want to wait. They were handed quite a backlog by the EPA and would like to start cutting into that.
Feb. 18, The Cottonwood Chronicle
