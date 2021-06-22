Idaho State Senator Dan Johnson and Representatives Mike Kingsley and Lori McCann visited the Craigmont Area Chamber on Wednesday, June 9 to discuss the past legislature session (or still in session as far as the Idaho House is concerned).
Sen. Johnson started out by stating “It was a tough year” with Rep. Kingsley adding the session was “hard to describe”.
Rep. McCann was appointed late in the session to replace Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger who resigned after being investigated for improper behavior.
Von Ehlinger was appointed to the seat after the passing of Thyra Stevenson and then ran unopposed in the 2020 general election.
Rep. McCann said she feels very blessed and honored to have been appointed stating “I feel I can make a difference.” She said she will vote her conscious and for what is best for District 6 (which is made up of Lewis and Nez Perce counties).
June 17, Lewis County Herald
