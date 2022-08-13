Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

With players returning to the field for high school football season, referees are being sought. Openings are available to those who are at least 18 years old in August to officiate every level from junior high to varsity football for the fall season.

New officials can earn $60 or more per game and the amount earned is depending on the official’s availability.

