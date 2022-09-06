Regional News standing
A 4-H Mock Dog Show (Fitting and Showing and Obedience) followed by a costume contest for dog and handler teams is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 1 p.m. (registration at 12:30 p.m.) in the grassy area on the Lewis County Fairgrounds in Nezperce.

Contact Carmen Koepl at clkoepl@lcmail.lcsc.edu or call or text 208-827-6318 to register by Sept. 15 by giving the participant’s name and 4-H division (Cloverbud, junior, intermediate, or senior).

