A 4-H Mock Dog Show (Fitting and Showing and Obedience) followed by a costume contest for dog and handler teams is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 1 p.m. (registration at 12:30 p.m.) in the grassy area on the Lewis County Fairgrounds in Nezperce.
Contact Carmen Koepl at clkoepl@lcmail.lcsc.edu or call or text 208-827-6318 to register by Sept. 15 by giving the participant’s name and 4-H division (Cloverbud, junior, intermediate, or senior).
