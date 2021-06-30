Hwy 7 accident photo

2005 Ram 2500 pickup went off the gravel road and drove over the steep embankment on Highway 7.

 Contributed photo

On June 30, at approximately 12:58 a.m., a Clearwater County Deputy, Orofino Ambulance, and Rescue 3 responded to the area of Hwy 7, near mile marker 0.5 for a report of possible vehicle accident. Roger D. Vanmuyden (56), of Nezperce, was driving his 2005 Ram 2500 pickup when he misjudged a left-hand corner on the gravel road and drove over the steep embankment.

Vanmuyden's vehicle sustained major damage. Roger was not wearing his seatbelt and both front airbags deployed. Vanmuyden was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital with minor injuries. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Jacksons Towing, out of Kamiah. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

June 30, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office

