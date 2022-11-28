Over the weekend, a year-long investigation by the Quad Cities Task Force concluded with the arrest of Joshua Hescock, 33, and Kimberlee Perrigo, 39, both of Lewiston.
Detectives placed a GPS tracking device on their vehicle and allegedly observed the vehicle making several trips to Spokane and around the LC Valley over the next month. Yesterday, the vehicle traveled to Spokane from the LC Valley. Upon returning, the vehicle went to a storage unit in Asotin County. When the vehicle left the storage unit, LPD Detectives and Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop in Idaho. Eventually, a K9 from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was deployed on the vehicle and the occupants, Hescock and Perrigo, were detained. Detectives located marijuana, paraphernalia, and 97 fentanyl pills during the traffic stop.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.