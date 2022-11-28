Over the weekend, a year-long investigation by the Quad Cities Task Force concluded with the arrest of Joshua Hescock, 33, and Kimberlee Perrigo, 39, both of Lewiston.

Detectives placed a GPS tracking device on their vehicle and allegedly observed the vehicle making several trips to Spokane and around the LC Valley over the next month. Yesterday, the vehicle traveled to Spokane from the LC Valley. Upon returning, the vehicle went to a storage unit in Asotin County. When the vehicle left the storage unit, LPD Detectives and Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop in Idaho. Eventually, a K9 from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was deployed on the vehicle and the occupants, Hescock and Perrigo, were detained. Detectives located marijuana, paraphernalia, and 97 fentanyl pills during the traffic stop.

