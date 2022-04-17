Dworshak Dam is looking for individuals or couples to serve as volunteers for the summer season. There are two types of positions open: Janitorial/Grounds Maintenance Volunteers at Dworshak Visitor Center and Dent Acres Campground, and Fee Collection/Customer Service Volunteers at Dent Acres.
Volunteers are provided an RV site with full hookups and propane along with other amenities in exchange for 25+ hours of work a week. Weekend and holiday work required. Volunteers must provide their own RV. Individuals and/or couples are welcome to apply.
For information, contact Michelle East at Michelle.B.East@usace.army.mil or at 208-476-1279.
April 11
