Don’t miss your chance to see the inner workings of Dworshak Dam and the Powerhouse. In honor of our 50th Anniversary, we will be offering powerhouse tours three times a day on Saturdays from June 17– July 29 (excluding July 1).
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operations staff and park rangers at the dam invites the public to join them for a tour which offers an up-close look at a hydroelectric plant as well as going into the dam and exploring an audit (horizontal tunnel) and riding the elevator up to the North Tower to take in the view. The third tour of the day will also include a trip to the rock quarry to see where the aggregate for the concrete was excavated from the walls.
