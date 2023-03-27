An earthquake near Donnelly jarred residents from Cascade to New Meadows last Saturday night, but no damages or injuries were reported to local officials.
The 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck at 8:03 p.m. on Saturday night beneath Lake Cascade about seven miles south of Donnelly, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
