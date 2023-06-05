There will be a summer soiree fundraiser at Rupert’s at Hotel McCall Tuesday, June 20, for Educational Theater of Idaho Performing Arts Youth Program, featuring live music highlighting talented youth performers. The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.educationaltheatreofidaho.org.
May 25, The Star-News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.