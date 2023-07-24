The McCall-Donnelly School District will switch to electric buses next year, a move that could save up to $1 million in fuel costs during the next five years.
The new buses, which are expected to arrive in spring 2024, were purchased with a $4 million grant from EPA Clean School Bus Program.
