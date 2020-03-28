Benewah County Under-sheriff Tony J. Ells is asking voters for a promotion this election year.
Mr. Ells, a resident of Benewah County since 1987, is passionate about law enforcement and serving the community where he has lived his entire adult life.
He graduated from St. Maries High School in 1993, raised a family here, and served as a Department of Lands firefighter and as a reserve police officer for both the St. Maries and Plummer police departments.
Mr. Ells has 16 years of experience working for the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office. He has spent the last eight years as a patrol supervisor and the last six years as undersheriff.
March 25
St. Maries Gazette Record
