Matt Elven was chosen out of four applicants to be the new Prairie Jr./Sr. High School principal. His hiring was approved by the school board at their April meeting, Monday, April 19.
The district will now advertise for a math/economics teacher to fill Elven’s current teaching position.
April 22, Cottonwood Chronicle
