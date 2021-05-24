It was reported at the May 13 meeting of the Cottonwood City Council that meeting the requirements of the new sewer discharge permit from the State of Idaho’s Division of Environmental Quality looks like it could cost the City a bit extra, mostly in wages.
Sewer Commissioner Lynn Guyer ad Maintenance Supervisor Roy Uhlenkott both said they would need probably at least two additional employees to do all the testing and maintenance required and still be able to do all the other work required in the city. Extra work needed is smoke testing, running their camera through all the lines and replacing pipe to get a handle on the water influx they get into the system every time there is a big rainstorm or snow melt.
May 29, Cottonwood Chronicle
