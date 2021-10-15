Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Samantha Tachell, a senior at Orofino High School, experienced a brush with homelessness several years ago when she went to live with her father in Washington.

The experience shaped her decision as to what to do for her Senior Project. “The struggle of not knowing where to go next or where you would find your next meal, was a real struggle,” she shared. “It’s easy to lose hope when you can’t stand on your own two feet, it’s hard to see any light at the end of the tunnel. People were there to help me, and now I want to be part of the solution as well.”

Oct. 13, Clearwater Tribune

