Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

On the morning of June 30, at the Dworshak Dam project near Ahsahka, Idaho, Eric Engle, an employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was found deceased in a nonpublic area of the project. Crews immediately contacted 911 and the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office for assistance.

Aug. 1, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Walla Walla District

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments