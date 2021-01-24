A federal study of Midas Gold’s proposed Stibnite Gold Project lacks details needed to accurately gauge the project’s harm to water quality, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
A 29-page letter outlining shortcomings of a draft environmental study of the project was sent to the Payette National Forest, the lead permitting agency for the mine and author of the draft study.
Jan. 14, The Star-News
