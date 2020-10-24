The Greater Chamber of Commerce of Craigmont presented Erle Streibeck of Craigmont with a plaque to thank him for all of his volunteer work during the chambers regular monthly meeting on Wednesday Oct. 14 held at Sweets & Eats in Craigmont.
Chamber President Don Johnston stated the chamber has been discussing a way to recognize those that volunteer their time and abilities to help make the local communities as nice as they are.
Oct. 23, The Lewis County Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.