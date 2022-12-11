Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Idaho’s kindergarten reading scores skyrocketed this fall, surpassing pre-pandemic fall reading numbers for the first time – and by nearly nine percentage points. First graders similarly eclipsed pre-pandemic fall scores by more than six percentage points.

First graders improved by nearly 15 percentage points from last fall – a whopping increase. They also scored higher fall reading scores than pre-pandemic scores for the first time.

