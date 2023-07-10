Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Savage Health in Nezperce is planning free BBQ and game fun days Sunday evenings in Memorial Park July 16, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10, with BBQ and music starting at 5 p.m., games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. then yoga at 7:30 p.m.

June 29, Lewis County Herald

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.