Idaho State Police are currently investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on July 31 at 12:22 a.m. on Cavendish Highway, mile marker 3 in Clearwater County. A white 2008 Nissan Frontier was traveling westbound on Cavendish Highway when it went off the right-hand shoulder, was overcorrected and came to a stop in the lane of travel on its top. The vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old male with a 17-year-old male passenger. The driver was transported to the hospital. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene. Evidence indicates the driver was wearing their seatbelt and the passenger was not. Traffic was blocked for approximately five hours. The investigation is ongoing.
July 31, Idaho State Police
