Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Federal Communications Commission, on June 8, proposed a $34,000 fine against Jason Frawley for interfering with radio communications that were guiding fire suppression aircraft combating the 2021 “Johnson fire” near Elk River, Idaho. At the time, the U.S. Forest Service and the Idaho Department of Lands were fighting a 1,000-acre wildfire located on national forest land.

As firefighting crews from the Forest Service and Idaho Department of Land worked to fight the wildfire, Forest Service radio communications received eight unauthorized transmissions on government frequencies from an individual identifying himself as “comm tech.” The individual interfered with communications between fire suppressant aircraft and ground crews by communicating his observations of hazards near the Elk Butte airstrip, where he and his radio equipment were located.

June 8, Federal Communications Commission

