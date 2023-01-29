Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Farmstyle Bakes by Kayla Zenner has scheduled an in-person workshop in Craigmont for Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m.

For information or to sign up, go to farmstylebakes.kaylazenner.com/classes

