Allison Griner and Destiny Perez of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) presented a plaque to Kamiah’s Mayor Betty Heater on Sept. 4.
Mike Tornatore, Kamiah’s deputy city clerk, said the award recognizes the City of Kamiah’s participation in the BRIC direct technical assistance program.
“The intent of the program is to shift the federal focus away from reactive disaster spending and toward research-driven pro-active investment in community resilience,” according to FEMA’s website. Kamiah is one of the first eight cities in the United States to receive a BRIC grant, according to Tornatore.
Sept. 15, The Clearwater Progress
