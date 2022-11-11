The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver charges against Michael McNamee (43 yoa, Lewiston) on Nov. 9. Idaho State Police (ISP) stopped a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 for expired registration the night before near 21st Street and 19th Avenue. During the investigation, it was learned passenger, McNamee, had two felony arrest warrants. After a K-9 was deployed on the vehicle, ISP searched the vehicle for drugs. Allegedly, ISP located 18 fentanyl pills under McNamee’s seat in the vehicle. McNamee allegedly said he was selling the pills. He was taken into custody. McNamee was out of jail with a $5,000 bond from a Sept. 24 incident where methamphetamine was allegedly located in the vehicle he was driving.
In court on Nov. 9, the prosecutor’s office argued for a $50,000 bond on the fentanyl charges for a variety of reasons: six prior failure to appear arrest warrants, one felony bench warrant, four prior felony convictions for failure to register as a sex offender, one prior felony conviction for escape, and McNamee is out on bond already for a pending felony drug charge. Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam ordered a $30,000 bond.
