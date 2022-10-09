Regional News standing
Recently, two fentanyl pills were found at the bus stop area near the Pi-Nee-Waus in Lapwai, Idaho. Nez Perce Tribal Police Officers responded and collected the pills.

If pills, powders or any other unidentified substance is found, it is imperative a person does not handle or move the substance. Please remain in the area so no one else, especially children, come into contact with the substance. Call 911 immediately to request Tribal Police response to collect the substance.

