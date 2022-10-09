Recently, two fentanyl pills were found at the bus stop area near the Pi-Nee-Waus in Lapwai, Idaho. Nez Perce Tribal Police Officers responded and collected the pills.
If pills, powders or any other unidentified substance is found, it is imperative a person does not handle or move the substance. Please remain in the area so no one else, especially children, come into contact with the substance. Call 911 immediately to request Tribal Police response to collect the substance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.