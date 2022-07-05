Regional News standing
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is publishing notice that the final amended consent judgments against Idaho Power Company (Idaho Power) have been entered by the courts.

The complaints were filed on April 7, 2022, in Ada, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Power, Twin Falls, and Valley counties for violations of the Clean Water Act at 15 hydroelectric projects located on the Snake River or its tributaries.

The complaints allege discharge of pollutants to waters of the United States without a permit in violation of the Clean Water Act as well as Idaho Code § 39-101, et seq. and the “Rules Regulating the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (IPDES) Program” (IDAPA 58.01.25).

July 1, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

